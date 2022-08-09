Pop singer Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday (August 8, 2022) at her house in Southern California. She was 73 and passed away peacefully at her ranch home surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her husband John Easterling and daughter Chloe Rose.
Singer Olivia Newton-John Passes Away At 73
Olivia Newton-John was best known for playing Sandy in Grease. John Travolta, who was her co-star in Grease shared a statement on his Instagram handle about the singer's death. He wrote, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"
Ever since the news of her demise came out, her fans and many famous celebs from Hollywood have been mourning her death. Her demise is indeed a big loss for the music as well as the entertainment industry.
For the unversed, Olivia Newton-John was first diagnosed with cancer in 1992 and she went on to become a leading advocate for cancer research. Her charity, the Olivia Newton John Foundation, raised millions of pounds to support research.
It has to be noted that her efforts were recognized by Queen Elizabeth, who later honoured her with a damehood in the 2020 New Year's Honours list.
May her soul rest in peace!
