"Game of Thrones" alum Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas have welcomed their second child together. The news of their second child's birth was confirmed by their representatives in a statement to People magazine.
Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Welcome Second Baby
"Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," they said. Turner and Jonas, 32, tied the knot in 2019 and are already parents to daughter Willa, who was born in July 2020.
Turner had revealed in May that she was expecting her second child and showed off her baby bump for ELLE UK's June issue.
"It's what life is about for me -- raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength.
We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever," the 26-year-old actor had said.
