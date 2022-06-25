Taylor Swift, Halle Berry, Ariana DeBose And Other Hollywood Celebs Slam Abortion Ruling In US

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned its historic Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision in its 50th year. The decision has led to widespread criticism from American celebrities including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Stephen King, and many others who took to their social media account to voice their concern.

Pop star Taylor Swift said she is terrified and added, "I'm absolutely terrified that this is where we are -- that after so many decades of people fighting for women's rights to their own bodies, today's decision has stripped us of that."

Singer Selena Gomez tweeted, "Watching a Constitutional right be stripped away is horrific. A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of story."

Taking to Twitter, actor Halle Berry revealed that she is "outraged" and added, "What the supreme court has done is b*******. Something has to be done! Guns have more rights than women. Stop this war on women and keep your laws off of our bodies. We have to ban together & NOT accept this! We can't just post about it, we must DO SOMETHING about it."

Jessica Biel took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "I am enraged. You should be too. What happened today is not only a disgusting step backward for women - undermining our ability to make decisions about our own bodies... but it's also dangerous. You didn't ban abortion. You've banned safe access to abortion."

Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette was equally unequivocal. She wrote in a tweet, "This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster. From giving people the right to carry guns to taking away women's rights of autonomy over their own bodies. We weren't being reactive, we saw it coming."

Thundered multiple award-winning actress Ariana DeBose: "Yeah, ain't NOBODY telling me what I can & can't do with my body. Ain't nobody telling me who I get to love or marry for that matter. America ... you're in for the fight of your life."

According to an AFP report, The US court's ruling now says that individual states can restrict or ban the procedure themselves. "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. The authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," the court said in a 6-3 ruling.