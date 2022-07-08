The Godfather Star James Caan Passes Away At The Age Of 82

Hollywood actor James Caan best known for playing gangster Sonny Corleone in The Godfather passed away at 82. The news was confirmed by the late star's family on Twitter with a statement. According to reports, the actor passed away on Wednesday (July 6) however the cause wasn't disclosed.

The statement on Twitter said, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet."

Born in 1940 in Bronx, New York City, the actor was the son of a kosher butcher. He began his acting career with the 1961 Broadway production of Blood, Sweat and Stanley Poole, a second world war play by William Goldman and his brother James. However, his biggest breakthrough came with The Godfather.

Many co-stars and actors shared tributes on social media. Caan's The Godfather's co-star Al Pachino said in a statement, "Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It's hard to believe that he won't be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I loved him, gonna miss him."

Another co-star Robert De Niro said, "I'm very very sad to hear about Jimmy's passing."

Meanwhile, in a statement actress Kathy Bates said, "I can't believe Jimmy's gone. Working with him on Misery' was one of the most profound experiences of my career. When you watch his performance, his terror, it's as though he's watching a snake. Brilliant. So many memories flooding back today....He was kind. Hilarious. He would have something insightfully funny to say right now. I'm bereft."

Notably, Caan's was last seen in Queen Bees directed by Michael Lembeck. The film was released in June 2021.