The Gray Man Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo's latest directorial venture The Gray Man featuring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Dhanush in the lead roles, has started streaming on Netflix from today, and guess what? On the very first day of its stream, the film is available on several notorious sites for free download. Yes, you read it right! The Gray Man full movie has been leaked online in high definition print by multiple pirated sites. We wonder if it will affect the viewership of the film on Netflix.

Based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, The Gray Man revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry AKA Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) who is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and other international assassins. Dhanush plays Avik San, the 'lethal force' who can stop Six from revealing a dark agency secret.