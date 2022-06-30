SS Rajamouli's RRR has been garnering praise from all around the world, and the recent stars to praise the South Indian film are The Vampire Diaries actor Joseph Morgan and his actress-wife Persia White. Some of the other stars who have praised the film are Captain America writer Jackson Lanzing, Doctor Strange screenwriter Robert C Cargill, etc.
The Vampire Diaries' Joseph Morgan Praises SS Rajamouli's RRR, Calls It Absolute Masterpiece
Praising the film, Joseph took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Had a bit of time off shooting and @RealPersiaWhite and I watched two incredible movies. RRR & Everything Everywhere All At Once. Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema."
Soon after, Joseph responded to a fan tweet and added, "It was an absolute masterpiece, from start to finish. I've been thinking about it ever since."
Apart from desi fans, the official Twitter account of RRR Movie also celebrated the praise. The tweet read,"Klaus...Thank you so much for loving RRR & Spreading the word." He replied, "I really loved it. Just a joy from start to finish."
Netflix India added a The Vampire Diaries twist to it and added, "Dear Diary, Today I found out that Klaus and I are mind blown by the same films."
RRR has also become one of the biggest Indian releases on the global OTT platform Netflix. The film follows a fictionalised account of two revolutionaries in the 1920s in India. RRR has also been nominated for Best Picture for Midseason Awards by The Hollywood Critics Association.
The film starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and others, also saw a theatrical release in March 2022. The film was budgeted at Rs 550 Crore, and collected a whopping Rs 1,000 Crore at the worldwide box office.
- Sona Mohapatra Expresses Disappointment Over Some B-Town Actors Not Being Fluent In Hindi; 'It's A Shame'
- Best Telugu Movies 2022: RRR, DJ Tillu, Vikram, KGF: Chapter 2 & Others Top The List So Far
- RRR OTT Record: Rajamouli's Film Creates All-Time Record Across The World!
- RRR: Doctor Strange Writer C Robert Cargill Heaps Praises On Ram Charan-Jr NTR Film
- RRR Choreographer Prem Rakshith Comes On Board For Vishnu Manchu’s Next; To Design Special Dance Number
- RRR: Western Audiences Call Jr NTR And Ram Charan’s Film A Gay Love Story; RGV Reacts
- RRR Officially Becomes The Most Watched Non-English Film on Netflix!
- Kamal Haasan On RRR & KGF 2's Massive Success, Says The Concept Of Pan-India Is Nothing New
- RRR Uncut Version To Release Across 100 Screens In The USA!
- Karan Johar On Constant Competition Between North And South Films; 'Many Years Ago, I Presented Baahubali'
- Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui Just Take A Jibe At Box Office Blockbusters Like RRR And KGF 2 At Cannes?
- ZEE5 To Bring The World Digital Premiere Of RRR At Zero Additional Cost