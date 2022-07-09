Thor: Love and Thunder was released in India on July 7, one day prior to the worldwide release on July 8, 2022. Taika Waititi's directorial has been making headlines for the cast, the plot line as well as its opening numbers. The film according to reports in two days of worldwide release has collected USD 48.6 million at the international box office.

The film led by Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson collected Rs 18.6 crore net on day one of release making it the fifth-biggest opening for Hollywood in India. The film follows releases like Avengers: Endgame, Spiderman: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War and Dr Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

According to Deadline, Thor: Love And Thunder collected USD 29 million in Thursday previews at the domestic market in US and Canada. The numbers for the global collection before the weekend ends are expected to cross USD 77.6 million. Meanwhile, in the UK the film collected USD 3.8 million, followed by USD 3 million in India and USD 2.7 million in Brazil.

For the unversed, Thor: Love And Thunder was released in India in six languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. According to the Box office report, the film's collection in Hindi dub has also been surprising as it is up to the mark with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The report revealed Thor 4 collected Rs 12.50 crore nett with its dub release.

Thor: Love And Thunder was one of the anticipated 2022 MCU releases as it marked the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster who also debuted as Mighty Thor. Christian Bale also made his MCU debut as Gorr the God Butcher. Meanwhile, Tessa Thompson returned as Valkyrie and Taika Waititi returned as Korg.