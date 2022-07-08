Thor: Love And Thunder is one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year in India. The film directed by Taika Waititi and led by Chris Hemsworth has been breaking records before its release. Thor 4 is not only the fourth solo film by an MCU superhero but it is also expected to see a global debut of around $300 Million.

Deadline reported that the film is looking at a 140-160 Million USD opening collection in North America and Canada, followed by another $150 Million in foreign markets. Meanwhile, the film has received a lot of love from the Indian audience. The film reportedly has collected Rs 25.2 crore on its opening day in India. The film is also being screened in six languages for 96 hours straight.

Thor 4 marks the return of Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, whose direction had brought the dying solo franchise back to life with Thor: Ragnarok. The third Thor film has earned $854 Million at the global box office, however, it is unclear if Love and Thunder will cross the mark.

The early reactions of the film were in favour of the film, however, the critic reviews have been mixed. Filmibeat's review for Thor: Love And Thunder said, the film "is all in all a children's film that makes space for a reserved few laughs for the adults. It does and at the same time fails to live up to the Taika Waititi name, as much as it is chaotic (which can be embraced), unfortunately, Thor: Love and Thunder is also messy."

The film's official synopsis says, "Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct." The film also brings back Jane Foster as Mighty Thor played by Natalie Portman, along with Taika as Korg and Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie.

Thor: Love And Thunder released on July 7, 2022 in India.