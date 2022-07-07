Thor: Love And Thunder Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer Thor: Love And Thunder has arrived in theatres today (July 7, 2022), in India, and fans are supremely excited to watch the film. Unfortunately, amid all the hullabaloo, the film has become a victim of piracy, and the entire movie got leaked online for free download. Yes, you read it right. Thor: Love And Thunder's pirated version is available on several notorious sites, and we wonder if the online leak will affect its box office collection in India.
Recently, Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness were released in India and took the box office by storm. It is to be seen if Thor: Love And Thunder will manage to break their records at the box office.
Meanwhile, here's how netizens have been reacting to the movie....
Tim Chantarangsu TimothyDeLaG
'Ayeee #ThorLoveAndThunder super fun and had me cracking up. Solid action scenes and CHRISTIAN BALE KILLED THAT 🔥🔥🔥 TaikaWaititi is a genius!'
Kendra KendraHealy
'#ThorLoveAndThunder definitely wasn't what I was expecting 🙌🏼'
fii🌸 02shofia__
'JUST FINISHED WATCHING #ThorLoveAndThunder and i really love it 😻😻 if I put it simple in a word, ITS AN ART AND SO FUN TO WATCH!! ((just like Taika said)).'
Eliézer Ian Mandyleh
'Please someone take Taika Waititi away from Thor. Let someone else write thor movies and make them epic like they should. Give the characters some more respect #ThorLoveAndThunder.'
Sai krishna saikrishna79
'#ThorLoveAndThunder so good to see a light hearted marvel movie.....Taika Waititi.'
Directed by Taika Waititi, the film is a sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Chris Pratt Could Be The Next MCU Star To Exit Guardians Of The Galaxy, Says ‘Franchises Are Over'
- Thor Love And Thunder To Be Screened For 96 Hours Straight With Indian Release On July 7
- Natalie Portman Created An Image Of Respectful, Smart Woman After Being Sexualised As A Young Actress
- Natalie Portman Accidentally Reveals ‘Big Spoiler' About Her Character In Thor: Love and Thunder
- Chris Hemsworth Reveals Thor Love And Thunder Naked Scene Was 10 Years In Making, Calls It 'A Dream Of Mine'
- Thor Love and Thunder Early Reactions: Natalie Portman Gets Her Due, Film Is Deemed Personal And Heartfelt
- Christian Bale AKA God Butcher Reveals He Didn't Know What MCU Was: That Didn't Even Enter Into My Head
- Chris Hemsworth Hints At Thor: Love And Thunder Being His Final Marvel Film, Says Will Return If Fans Want Him
- Thor: Love and Thunder Advance Booking Open Across India
- Thor: Love And Thunder To Release A Day Early In Indian Theatres
- Thor Love and Thunder Trailer's Most Watched Moment Was Chris Hemsworth's Nude Scene
- Thor: Love and Thunder New Trailer Reveals First Look Of Christian Bale's Gorr The God Butcher