Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick Defeats THIS Iconic Movie To Become 7th Biggest Film Of All Time At The US BO

Tom Cruise's latest outing Top Gun: Maverick turned out to be one of the biggest hits of all time. The film is an iconic one for many reasons. Interestingly, Top Gun: Maverick crossed the 1 Billion USD mark and became Tom's career-best film. After achieving so many targets, the film has now crossed another domestic box office milestone by surpassing Titanic on the list.

Let us tell you, a report published in Mans World India suggests that Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed Titanic's box office collection to become the seventh highest film ever at the domestic box office. The Tom Cruise-starrer made 662 Million USD in ticket rates. For the unversed, the James Cameron directorial had collected 659.5 Million USD domestically. It has to be noted that Top Gun is still running in theatres, and it earned 1.9 Million USD on the Friday of its 11th week (August 5).

The film is the sixth highest grossing domestic release ever with 678 Million USD. For the unversed, Avengers: Infinity War is on top of the list followed by films such as Black Panther (700 Million USD), Avatar (760 Million USD), Spider-Man: No Way Home (804 Million USD), Avengers: Endgame (853 Million USD) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (936 Million USD).

Talking about Top Gun: Maverick, it is the sequel to the 1986 hit film Top Gun, featuring Tom Cruise in the lead role. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film also stars Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell and others in key roles.