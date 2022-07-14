Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick continues to rule the box office. The film reportedly has set another record as it overtook every other Paramount release including blockbuster film Kate Winslet and Leonard Dicaprio's Titanic.

Collider reported that the Top Gun sequel has passed James Cameron's Titanic to become Paramount's number one domestic grossing film of all time. The film earned $601.9 Million at the domestic box office (North America and Canada), surpassing Titanic's lifetime total gross of $600.7 Million.

Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures, shared a statement praising the film. He said, "Top Gun: Maverick is a phenomenal motion picture, and we take deep pride in celebrating this tremendous achievement alongside Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, our marketing and distribution teams, and, of course, all the new and original Top Gun fans, without whom this wouldn't have been possible."

Notably, Paramount Pictures which is a 110-year-old studio releases tens of films every year and has hundreds of releases in its century-long career. Top Gun: Maverick also became a huge success for Tom Cruise as it become the actor's highest-grossing film in his 30 years long career.

Top Gun: Maverick saw a strong opening weekend, earning $126.7 Million and went on to earn more than $1 Billion at the global box office. The film's success has fans wondering if Top Gun 3 will ever happen.

Reports stated that Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller has revealed that he's already had conversations with Cruise about a potential third instalment. He told Entertainment Tonight that he would love to work on another sequel, but added, "That [a sequel] would be great, but that's all up to TC. It's all up to Tom."

Apart from Cruise and Miles, the film also starred Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, Manny Jacinto, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Jean Louisa Kelly, Charles Parnell, Ed Harris, and others.