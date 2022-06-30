American rapper and rock drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized on Tuesday (June 28) due to pancreatitis which was reportedly brought on by a 'recent' colonoscopy. TMZ reported that Kourtney Kardashian's husband, was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Tuesday for additional treatment.
Travis Barker Hospitalised For Pancreatitis After Undergoing Colonoscopy
On the same day, Travis' daughter Alabama Barker, asked followers to "Please send your prayers" in a distressing Instagram story post. TMZ also reported that Alabama also shared a now deleted video on TikTok which shows her clutching her father's hand as he lay in a hospital bed with the remark, "Please say a prayer."
According to reports in the video, Travis was seen clutching his phone in his right hand, wearing a black wrist brace on his left, and sporting hospital bands on both wrists.
Travis's medical history as reported by TMZ stated that the drummer previously suffered from blood clots in his arms in 2018, which necessitated the cancellation of many performances during Blink-182's Las Vegas residency In 2008 he was involved in an aircraft crash which left him with third-degree burns all over his body.
Workwise, Barker recently collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly and Post Malone. He recently was also seen on the first season of Hulu show The Kardashians, with now-wife Kourtney Kardashain. The two tied the knot in Italy in early May 2022.
- Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Legally Tie The Knot In Santa Barbara After Vegas Nuptials
- Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Tied The Knot Secretly In Las Vegas After Latter's Grammy Performance
- Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Turn Up The Romance With Their PDA On Oscars 2022 Red Carpet
- Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Engaged, Former Breaks The News With An Instagram Post
- Shanna quits Miss USA over Prejean's controversy
- Travis, Shanna once again part ways
- Kanye West Says His Family Is In ‘Danger' When ‘Daddy's Not Home' In Latest Rap Song
- Kim Kardashian's New Show The Kardashians Set To Release On Disney+ Hotstar On April 14
- Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Boyfriend Pete Davidson; Confirms That Something Exciting Is Coming Up
- Kim Kardashian Appears In A Balenciaga Leather Suit; Takes Social Media By Storm
- Kourtney Kardashian Intends To Get Back With Ex Scott Disick
- Kourtney Kardashian Speaks About Kim's Paris Robbery