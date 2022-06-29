Winona Ryder recently opened up about her break-up with Johnny Depp. The actress revealed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar for its July 2022 digital issue, saying that she 'struggled to take care of herself' after her infamous 1993 breakup.

Winona also revealed that it was Michelle Pfeiffer who supported her through the breakup and assured her that "it would pass". The actress at the time was filming for 1994 drama The House of the Spirits and said that she felt like her character. In the film, Winona was playing a character who ends up getting tortured in a Chilean prison.

She told the magazine, "I would look at these fake bruises and cuts on my face [from the shoot], and I would struggle to see myself as this little girl. 'Would you be treating this girl like you're treating yourself?' I remember looking at myself and saying, "This is what I'm doing to myself inside." Because I just wasn't taking care of myself."

Ryder revealed that she "never talked about it" because she is very private person. She added, "I have such, like, a place in my heart for those days. But for someone younger who grew up with social media, it's hard to describe."

Advertisement Advertisement

The actress currently gearing up for the release of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 recalled her shoplifting scandal in early 2000s and said, "It's so interesting when you look at the early aughts. It was a kind of cruel time. I definitely retreated. I was in San Francisco. But I also wasn't getting offers. I think it was a very mutual break."

Talking about the "cruel" tabloid culture in the early 2000s, she added, "There was a lot of meanness out there.... And then I remember coming back to L.A. and-it was a rough time. And I didn't know if that part of my life was over."

For the unversed, back in 2001, the actress was caught shoplifting from Saks Fifth Avenue's Beverly Hills department store. Winona was eventually convicted of stealing nearly £4,000 worth of designer merchandise and was found guilty of grand theft and vandalism but not guilty of second degree burglary.