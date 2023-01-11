Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: Rajamouli's Ethnic Outfit To Selena Gomez's Gown - Some Iconic Looks

On that note, let us take a look at some of the iconic red carpet appearances of celebrities from Golden Globe 2023.

Advertisement

Milly Alcock, who played a lead role in HBO's popular series House of the Dragon walked the red carpet dressed in Givenchy.

Take a look:

Selena Gomez opted for a gorgeous black Valentino dress and statement sleeves for the event. She got nominated for her role as Mabel in Only Murders in the Building.

Here's her video from the event:

Wednesday star Jenna Ortiga aced a flowy pastal gown and stole the attention.

Take a look at her attire:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's lead star Letitia Wright set the show on fire with her bright orange dress.

Here's her dress for the occasion:

One must say that Billy Potter's elaborate ensemble for the occasion could become the talk of the town! He opted for a velvet blazer and pants and a flowy cape.

Take a look:

Jamie Lee Curtis opted for an all black outfit and paired it with a lacy cape. She made a smashing appearance.

Here's what she wore: