Golden Globes 2023 Winners List: RRR Song Naatu Naatu Creates History, Steven Spielberg Wins Best Director
The prestigious 80th Golden Globes Awards for the year 2023 are presented at Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, USA. The Indian cinema had a proud moment at the awards ceremony as the Telugu song 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.
Here's a look at the announced winners so far:
Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Supporting Actor In A TV Series: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu, RRR
Best Actor In A TV Series- Comedy or Musical: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress In A TV Series- Musical or Comedy: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Best Actor- Musical or Comedy: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Actress- Musical or Comedy: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Animated Film: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Best Actor- Drama: Austin Butler, Elvis
Best Actress In A TV Series- Drama: Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Supporting Actress In A TV Series: Julia Garner, Ozark
Best Actress- Drama: Cate Blanchett, Tar
Best Non-English Language Film: Argentina, 1985
Best Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Best Director:
Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series or TV Movie: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Best Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie: Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie: The White Lotus: Sicily