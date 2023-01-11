Golden Globes 2023 Winners List: RRR Song Naatu Naatu Creates History, Steven Spielberg Wins Best Director

The prestigious 80th Golden Globes Awards for the year 2023 are presented at Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, USA. The Indian cinema had a proud moment at the awards ceremony as the Telugu song 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

Here's a look at the announced winners so far:

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Supporting Actor In A TV Series: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu, RRR

Best Actor In A TV Series- Comedy or Musical: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress In A TV Series- Musical or Comedy: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best Actor- Musical or Comedy: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

