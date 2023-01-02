Hawkeye Actor Jeremy Renner 'Critical But Stable' After Snow Plowing Accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner is in a "critical but stable condition" after he injured himself while ploughing snow in Nevada's Reno over the weekend, his spokesperson said.
The accident took place on Sunday and the "Hawkeye" actor is receiving "excellent care", reported entertainment website Deadline.
"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," the spokesperson said.
According to the outlet, Renner, 51, had been airlifted earlier Sunday to the hospital. The two-time Oscar nominee has a home in Reno, near Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe. Local reports stated that the region saw a winter storm on New Year's Eve that resulted in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada experiencing power blackouts.
Renner will next be seen in the second season of "Mayor of Kingstown", set to premiere January 15 on Paramount+.
