‘Lord What Did She Do To Her Face? Pop Queen Madonna's ‘Unrecognisable Face' At Grammy 2023 Confuses Fans

Madonna, after introducing Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who were about to perform on their Unholy number, congratulated them on winning the Grammys. She also acknowledged having different ideas; however, it was her face that grabbed all the eyeballs. Social media users took to Twitter to express their shock over Madonna's unrecognisable face.

One Tweeted saying, "Whaaaaaat happened to Madonna's face?! #GRAMMYs," while another one shared a meme of Adele's confused face and wrote, "Me attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face. #GRAMMYs." Another one said, "This legit looks like a Madonna impersonator with pics of rhe [sic] real Madonna in the background. She really f-ked up her face." One twitter user chimed, "Madonna looks good for her age... if her age is 2,700 year old vampire who eats babies and small animals alive."

"Has Madonna been nominated for 'Best New Face' at this year's Grammy Awards?" another user joked. Another person expressed distress, saying, "Madonna doesn't even look like Madonna. Who was that? So awkward. #GRAMMYs." The reactions to Madonna's face came after her iconic pictures from over the years were projected on the stage.

Check out some tweets here:-

Madonna wore an all-black outfit featuring a matching blazer dress, a maxi skirt over a white collared shirt, a black tie, and added fishnet tights. To add more punch to the look, Madonna opted for purple platform heels, kept her hair braided in ponytails, and went for bleached eyebrows.