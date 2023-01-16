Critics Choice Awards Winners List: SS Rajamouli’s RRR Wins Two Awards; Everything Everywhere All At Once Rule
Days after the prestigious Golden Globe Awards, the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards was organised and it came with a pride moment for RRR team. After all, the SS Rajamouli's directorial had won two awards in the categories - Best Song (Naatu Naatu) and Best Foreign Language Film. Earlier, RRR won the best song award for Naatu Naatu at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. To note, RRR was also nominated for Best Director, Best Picture and Best Visual Effects at the Critics Choice Awards. Apart from RRR, Everything Everywhere All At Once has been leading with five awards. Check out the complete winners list here.
Best Limited Series - The Dropout (Hulu)
Best Drama Series - Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Young Actor/Actress -
Gabriel LaBelle - The Fabelmans
Best Comedy - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
Best Acting Ensemble - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
Best Talk Show - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Best Comedy Special - Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
Best Foreign Language Series - Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Best Animated Series - Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Best Movie Made for Television - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Best Actress in a Drama Series - Zendaya - Euphoria (HBO)
Best Actor in a Drama Series - Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Hair and Makeup - Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Best Visual Effects - Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Editing - Paul Rogers - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Production Design -
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino - Babylon
Best Cinematography - Claudio Miranda - Top Gun: Maverick
Best Comedy Series - Abbott Elementary
Best Actress in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart - Hacks
Best Actor in a Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Animated Feature - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television - Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Costume Design - Ruth E. Carter - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Song - Naatu Naatu - RRR
Best Score - Hildur Guðnadóttir - Tár
Best Original Screenplay -
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Adapted Screenplay -
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Best Supporting Actress Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Henry Winkler - Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television - Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television - Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Best Foreign Language Film - RRR
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television - Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Best Picture - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor - Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Best Actress - Cate Blanchett- Tar
Best Director - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- RRR, Arjun Reddy Fame Rahul Ramakrishna Welcomes First Child After 8 Months Of Marriage
- Critics Choice Awards: RRR Wins Best Foreign Language Film Award; James Cameron Admires Rajamouli Directorial
- 'Just Met God' SS Rajamouli & MM Keeravaani Share Excitement After Meeting THIS Legendary Filmmaker
- Golden Globes 2023: Price Of Jr NTR's Wife Lakshmi's Mini Clutch Will Cover Your Entire Europe Trip Cost
- Shehzada Trailer: RRR Reference To Nepotism Dig, Kartik Aaryan Packs A Solid Punch & Fans Loving It
- Golden Globes 2023: Alia Bhatt To Host A Grand Party For SS Rajamouli And RRR Team Post Historic Win: Reports
- 'Please Let Me Touch And See The Oscars' - Shah Rukh Khan Requests Ram Charan
- Naatu Naatu Song RRR: Some Interesting Facts About The Iconic Mass Song We Bet You Want To Know!
- Golden Globe 2023: MM Keeravani Didn't Want To Do THIS After Receiving The Award But Anyway Does It!
- Rihanna Congratulates Team RRR With A Flying Kiss After Losing Golden Globes To Naatu Naatu; WATCH VIDEO
- Golden Globes 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates RRR’s Historic Win In A Special Way
- RRR Wins Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Scream With Joy Naatu Naatu Song Creates History