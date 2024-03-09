Oscars 2024: Check List Of Performers & Presenters Here, Billie Eilish Among Performers

Oscars 2024 Update: The 96th Oscars, set to air live on March 10, is primed to close this awards season with a grand celebration at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The spotlight of the evening is expected to shine on "Oppenheimer," anticipated to clinch around eight awards, making it the night's big victor. Despite high hopes, "Barbie" is projected to secure a modest second place with two Oscars, while no other contender is poised to bag more than a single award. However, the Oscars are known for their unpredictability, hinting at possible surprises. Highlighting the evening, all five nominated songs will grace the stage with live performances. Billie Eilish and Finneas are set to perform "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie," a track tipped to win Best Original Song. This marks their third Oscar performance in five years, showcasing their consistent presence at the ceremony. Becky G will deliver "The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot," marking a significant moment as her first solo performance at the Oscars, following a group act two years prior. Ryan Gosling, alongside Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, will perform "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie," marking Gosling's debut Oscar performance. This year's Oscars will reintroduce a presentation method not seen in 15 years, involving five past winners in the acting categories. These veterans will each honor this year's nominees before announcing the winners, symbolically inducting them into the prestigious winners' circle. Among the presenters, stars from the awaited "Wicked" movie, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, are confirmed, hinting at a potential collaborative surprise on stage. The ceremony has not yet revealed the artist for the In Memoriam segment. Returning for his fourth stint, Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony, promising an engaging evening. The Oscars will commence at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, airing on ABC and globally. The production team includes executive producers Raj Kapoor, Molly McNearney, and Katy Mullan, with Hamish Hamilton directing and Rickey Minor as the music director. Noteworthy performers and presenters, from Ryan Gosling to Zendaya, are set to make the event memorable. With a blend of anticipated wins, stellar performances, and a unique tribute presentation, the 96th Oscars is poised to be an evening of celebration, talent recognition, and perhaps, a few surprises. Ryan Gosling with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt Jon Batiste Billie Eilish with Finneas Scott George with The Osage Singers Becky G Mahershala Ali Emily Blunt Bad Bunny Nicolas Cage Jamie Lee Curtis Cynthia Erivo America Ferrera Sally Field Brendan Fraser Ryan Gosling Ariana Grande Chris Hemsworth Dwayne Johnson Michael Keaton Regina King Ben Kingsley Jessica Lange Jennifer Lawrence Melissa McCarthy Matthew McConaughey Kate McKinnon Rita Moreno John Mulaney Lupita Nyong'o Catherine O'Hara Al Pacino Michelle Pfeiffer Ke Huy Quan Issa Rae Tim Robbins Sam Rockwell Octavia Spencer Steven Spielberg Mary Steenburgen Anya Taylor-Joy Charlize Theron Christoph Waltz Forest Whitaker Michelle Yeoh Ramy Youssef Zendaya
