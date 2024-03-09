Oscars 2024: Check List Of Performers & Presenters Here, Billie Eilish Among Performers

Oscars 2024 Update: The 96th Oscars, set to air live on March 10, is primed to close this awards season with a grand celebration at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The spotlight of the evening is expected to shine on "Oppenheimer," anticipated to clinch around eight awards, making it the night's big victor. Despite high hopes, "Barbie" is projected to secure a modest second place with two Oscars, while no other contender is poised to bag more than a single award. However, the Oscars are known for their unpredictability, hinting at possible surprises.

Advertisement

Performances to Watch For

Highlighting the evening, all five nominated songs will grace the stage with live performances. Billie Eilish and Finneas are set to perform "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie," a track tipped to win Best Original Song. This marks their third Oscar performance in five years, showcasing their consistent presence at the ceremony. Becky G will deliver "The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot," marking a significant moment as her first solo performance at the Oscars, following a group act two years prior. Ryan Gosling, alongside Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, will perform "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie," marking Gosling's debut Oscar performance.

Advertisement

A Special Tribute by Former Winners

This year's Oscars will reintroduce a presentation method not seen in 15 years, involving five past winners in the acting categories. These veterans will each honor this year's nominees before announcing the winners, symbolically inducting them into the prestigious winners' circle.

Among the presenters, stars from the awaited "Wicked" movie, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, are confirmed, hinting at a potential collaborative surprise on stage. The ceremony has not yet revealed the artist for the In Memoriam segment.

Advertisement

Host and Production Team

Returning for his fourth stint, Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony, promising an engaging evening. The Oscars will commence at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, airing on ABC and globally. The production team includes executive producers Raj Kapoor, Molly McNearney, and Katy Mullan, with Hamish Hamilton directing and Rickey Minor as the music director. Noteworthy performers and presenters, from Ryan Gosling to Zendaya, are set to make the event memorable.

Advertisement

With a blend of anticipated wins, stellar performances, and a unique tribute presentation, the 96th Oscars is poised to be an evening of celebration, talent recognition, and perhaps, a few surprises.

OSCARS 2024: PERFORMERS

Ryan Gosling with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

Jon Batiste

Billie Eilish with Finneas

Scott George with The Osage Singers

Becky G

OSCARS 2024: PRESENTERS

Mahershala Ali

Emily Blunt

Bad Bunny

Nicolas Cage

Jamie Lee Curtis

Cynthia Erivo

America Ferrera

Sally Field

Brendan Fraser

Ryan Gosling

Ariana Grande

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Michael Keaton

Regina King

Ben Kingsley

Jessica Lange

Jennifer Lawrence

Melissa McCarthy

Matthew McConaughey

Kate McKinnon

Rita Moreno

John Mulaney

Lupita Nyong'o

Catherine O'Hara

Al Pacino

Michelle Pfeiffer

Ke Huy Quan

Issa Rae

Tim Robbins

Sam Rockwell

Octavia Spencer

Steven Spielberg

Mary Steenburgen

Anya Taylor-Joy

Charlize Theron

Christoph Waltz

Forest Whitaker

Michelle Yeoh

Ramy Youssef