Armaan Malik Joins Forces With Calum Scott For Heartfelt Love Ballad 'Always'

In a notable collaboration that spans continents, Armaan Malik, the beloved Indian pop singer-songwriter, and Calum Scott, the English singer-songwriter, have unveiled their newest single titled 'Always’. This enchanting love ballad emerges as a heartfelt musical journey, combining the soothing vocals of both artists with the gentle touch of piano and orchestral elements. 'Always’ not only marks a significant partnership between Armaan and Calum but also stands as a testament to their shared affinity for crafting love ballads that touch the heart.

Advertisement

Armaan Malik shared his excitement about the collaboration, describing 'Always’ as a "musical hug" and a "heartfelt confession to a love so enchanting." He highlighted the ease of working with Calum, noting how the song was born from their very first session together. Armaan hopes the track will allow listeners to experience deep emotional connection and joy.

Advertisement