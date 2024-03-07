Armani White Drops Hint About Possible Collab With Girl Group XG? What We Know

On a memorable day in Malaysia, the hip hop and R&B-inspired girl group XG graced the stage at the "SUPALAPA Festival 2024" on Saturday, Mar. 2. Their performance at the Resorts World Awana Genting Highlands in Kuala Lumpur marked their first live appearance in the country. Despite the challenge of a downpour, XG delivered an unforgettable show, performing a set of five tracks that left the audience in awe.



Dynamic Debut in Malaysia

XG, sharing the stage with 35 acts including The Kid LAROI, made their entrance on the opening day of the festival. Their setlist included 'PUPPET SHOW,' 'NEW DANCE,' 'TGIF,' 'SHOOTING STAR,' and 'LEFT RIGHT.' In an effort to connect with the local audience, XG greeted the crowd in Malay and performed 'Malaysia Truly Asia,' the country's tourism theme song, which was met with great enthusiasm.

Engagements with Fellow Artists

Following their performance, XG took to social media to share moments with fellow artist Armani White, who expressed his admiration for the group. Armani's interactions with XG and their Executive Producer JAKOPS (SIMON) highlighted the camaraderie among the artists. Armani White, known for his 2022 hit 'BILLIE EILISH,' has previously acknowledged XG's work, especially their incorporation of his track in their rap video '[XG TAPE #3-B] Nothin' (JURIN, COCONA)' released in 2023.

Potential Dream Collaboration

During an MTV interview at the festival, when Armani White was asked about potential collaborations in Asia, he immediately mentioned XG. This acknowledgment sparked excitement among fans for a possible joint project between the rapper and the girl group, who have seen remarkable global success in just two years.

XG's International Presence

XG is set to continue their international journey with an upcoming performance at the 'GuangZhou MDSK Music Festival' in China on Mar. 30. Having already made their mark in various significant music festivals across New York, Los Angeles, Singapore, Australia, the UAE, and Malaysia, the anticipation for XG's future performances remains high among fans worldwide.

