Is Arnold Schwarzenegger Ok? Fubar Season 2 Actor Calls Himself 'Machine' After Recent Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger Jokes About Health After Pacemaker Surgery: Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is doing fine after the pacemaker surgery. The 76-year-old took to his social media handle to announce the news of his well-being. He joked about the same, claiming he "had surgery for a pacemaker, and became a little bit more of a machine." Amid the health crisis, Arnold confirmed to his fans that his health status won't affect the filming of Fubar Season 2. It is speculated that there will be no delay in the arrival of Fubar Season 2, expected to be released in late 2024..

IS ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER OK?

Famed Hollywood actor underwent pacemaker surgery earlier this month. After the recovery, Arnold took to Twitter to thank his fans for their kind messages. Arnold wrote, "Thank you! I've gotten so many kind messages from all over the world, but a lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with FUBAR Season 2." Despite health setbacks, Arnold affirmed that he will be back to filming the movie in April. He humorously joked, "You can only see it if you're really looking for it."

The former Governor of California went on to playfully joke about his health in his podcast Arnold's Pump Club, saying, "I had surgery for a pacemaker, and became a little bit more of a machine." Arnold seems to be maintaining his positive attitude and that's what helps him to recover soon.

Extending his gratitude to the doctors who helped him survive yet again surgery, Arnold claimed, "All of the doctors and nurses took amazing care of me and made the surgery as painless as possible."

WHAT HEALTH ISSUE DOES ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER HAVE?

The 76-year-old was born with a congenital heart defect, medically known as bicuspid aortic valve. Until now, he has had four heart surgeries, including the recent one. He underwent two of them in 1997 and got his pulmonic and aortic valves replaced.