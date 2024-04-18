BIG Hollywood OTT Release This Week: The Circle To Dream Scenario, Watch These On Netflix, Amazon Prime & More

Big Hollywood OTT Release This Week: While we have already curated a list of all Big OTT releases this week, here is a list of Hollywood fans who are looking forward to watch soemthing new this week. From documentary to Korean drama to Hollywood thriller, this week's new releases will keep you busy throughout. In Bollywood, you can watch Article 370, while south film industry is also releasing a bunch of movies and shows on OTT this week. As you wait for the weekend to come, let us take a look at all the Hollywood shows and movies you can watch.

Advertisement

1. THE CIRCLE SEASON 6

NETFLIX

American dating shows are the most interesting of all. From Big Brother to Love Is Blind, they have created a big name in the dating industry. Now, Netflix is coming up with new season of a dating show. The Circle Season 6 is available to watch on Netflix. The new season dropped this Wednesday, April 17. The first four episodes has released on Wednesday and the following will continue to follow the Wednesday release pattern.

Advertisement