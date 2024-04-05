Cannes 2024: Dates, Opening Film, Jury & More; Here's Everything To Know About 77th Festival de Cannes

Cannes 2024 Details: Cannes 2024 is much in talk these days and the fans are eagerly waiting to know which movie will kick off the 77th film festival. Reportedly, Cannes 2024 will open with French movie originally titled 'Le Deuxième Acte' (The Second Act). Taking place at France, the 77th Film Festival will be taking place from May 14 to May 25, 2024. Besides the Hollywood and French movies, Indian films are also marking their presence on the global level. As the excitement hypens, let us take get a detailed look at Cannes 2024.

Advertisement