Cannes 2024 Poster: Akira Kurosawa's Enthralling Magic On Official Poster Leaves Fans Saying 'Sublime'

Cannes 2024 Poster: The 77th Cannes Film Festival has finally unveiled the official poster. The biggest film festival of the year chooses a snap from the movie to feature in it's official poster. This photo often has a deep meaning in it. Along with uploading the poster, the official site also describe why it has chosen the particular snap of the movie. The 77th Festival de Cannes will start from May 14, 2024 and will end on May 25. The famed actors, actresses, and filmmakers are expected to don the red carpet with their special appearance at various screenings. This time, two Indian movies have bagged an official selection at Cannes. Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light and Sandhya Suri's Santosh will be given the special screening.

CANNES 2024 OFFICIAL POSTER UNVEILED

Featival de Cannes chose a scene from Akira Kurosawa's 1991 film 'Rhapsody in August's to be it's official poster. The official poster features 5 people sitting on a bench as they stare at the sky. As they got snapped from behind, the moon gazes on them as it also shines at the mountains and luscious trees. The sky features the sign of Palme d'Or award with festival's name written on the poster on top right.

