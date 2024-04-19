Cannes 2024 Ticket: What Is 77th Cannes Film Festival Ticket Price? Discover Jaw-Dropping Cost, DEETS Inside

Reportedly, Cannes tickets range from Rs. 5 lakh to 25 lakh. The tickets price varies from film to film, depending on the star cast and whether it's regional, national or internation film. You can choose to a single film's screening or multiple, depending on what you want to watch.

Advertisement

HOW TO BUY TICKETS FOR CANNES?

The tickets for Cannes is available for the people to buy just a week before it's screening. Cannes official site reveals that the tickets for 77th film festival will be availble from May 6 until May 10, 2024. These tickets can only be bought by accreditation holders. Besides them, press are also allowed to buy the tickets.

Advertisement

After buying the ticket for Cannes, you will have to follow the proticols to attend the film festival. One needs to carry their ticket on their phone or it's printed version while they visit the film festival.