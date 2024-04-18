Cannes 2024 Ticket: How To Buy Film Festival's Ticket? Price, Opening Dates & Everything You Need To Know

Can You Buy Cannes 2024 Tickets?

Every year Cannes welcomes aroung 35,000 to 40,000 festival lovers. To attend the biggest film festival one needs to biy the online ticket through the official site. But the twist is that only with accreditation for the Festival or parallel sections can attend the festival.

How To Buy Tickets For Cannes 2024?

The online ticket for Cannes 2024 will open on May 6 and will be accessible until May 10, 2024. Cannes site calims, "The online ticket service is available to all Festival de Cannes 2024 accreditation holders." Press people can also access the screenings and book tickets for movies they want to attend. The ticket office opens 4 days prior to the screening. When the ticket is made available, a QR code will be provided. Once you have bought the ticket, you'll have to carry it on your smartphone or a printed version of it to show is while entering Cannes.

Advertisement

What Is The Price Of Cannes Tickets?

The ticket price of the screenings ranges from Rs 5 lakh to 25 lakh. Different movies have different price, depending on it's variety, crew, and many other things.