Cannes: Aishwarya Rai To Deepika Padukone; 5 Times When Indian Actress Donned Sarees At Film Festival

5 Times When Indian Actress Donned Sarees At Cannes: At times Indian actresses choose wearing saree in order to flaunt their culture. What best thing could be other than wearing out authenticity up our sleeves. Back when Indians started going to Cannes, there were no trend of female wearing gowns. They used to wear sarees at every small and big events. Later, some fo the Indian actresses followed the footsteps, believing this will help them to present themselved on global level. As we eagerly wait for Cannes 2024, let us take a look at some of the great moments when Indians flaunted sarees at red carpet.

5 Times When Indian Actress Flaunted Saree At Cannes

Shabana Azmi At 29th Cannes Film Festival

Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil were the first Indian actress who went at Cannes. Along with their director Shyam Benegal, actress went to Cannes in 1976 for their movie Nishant. Shabana wore the best saree she had in her wardrobe back then.The actress wore her broad bordered silk saree.

