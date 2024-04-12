CinemaCon 2024 Highlights: Inside Out 2, Moana 2, Deadpool & Wolverine- Big Revelations By Disney

At CinemaCon 2024, Disney showcased an impressive lineup, offering a peek into some of the most anticipated movies of the year. Highlights included updates and exclusive footage from "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Inside Out 2," "Moana 2," and "Mufasa: The Lion King," captivating audiences with fresh insights into these upcoming blockbuster films.



Advertisement

Deadpool & Wolverine Steal the Spotlight

Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige was a key figure at CinemaCon 2024, where he presented a special preview of "Deadpool & Wolverine." The audience was treated to a sizzle reel and nine minutes of extended footage, revealing a plot where Wade Wilson (Deadpool) is drawn back into action by the Time Variance Authority to protect the sacred timeline. Known for its mature content and humor, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

Advertisement