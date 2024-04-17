Coachella: AP Dhillon BREAKS SILENCE After Facing Backlash For Breaking Guitar On Stage; Media Is Controlled

AP Dhillon Guitar Breaking Controversy: AP Dhillon has been hitting headlines lately for his guitar breaking controversy. The popular singer and musician drew flak for his 'guitar breaking moment' during his latest performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the biggest music festivals in the world. The renowned singer paid a tribute to the late Sidhu Moosewala. However, everyone was taken aback when he smashed his guitar on stage. However, he was called out by a certain section of netizens for his act. And now, the 31-year-old singer has justified his guitar breaking act with an Instagram post.

Advertisement

AP Dhillon Gets Trolled For Breaking Guitar At Coachella

AP Dhillon's recent gig at Coachella 2024 didn't go well with the audience. Several fans slammed the singer for smashing his guitar on stage. They called him out for disrespecting the musical instrument.

Advertisement