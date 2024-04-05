Dev Patel On Casting Sobhita Dhulipala As Heroine In Monkey Man: She Carries Pain Well As A Performer

Indian actress Sobhita Dhulipala has many memorable performances to her credit. The actress is now all geared up for her much awaited Hollywood debut with Dev Patel 's directorial Monkey Man. The anticipation amongst her fans for her debut is high and the audience can wait to see shine bright on the Hollywood screen.

Recently Dev Patel who has been extensively promoting the movie recently opened up about his decision to cast Sobhita Dhulipala in the movie. Dev shared, "Not only is she breathtakingly beautiful - but she carries pain well as a performer. I wanted to find a leading woman that was trapped in a corrupt system like my character but somehow she has a strength and takes the lead in our interactions. She's not a damsel in distress but instead a woman caught up in a horrible reality. She notices this young man is struggling and in fact stops him from being exposed."

