Gigi Hadid-Bradley Cooper's Kiss Pic Goes Viral. Did Couple Confirm Their Relationship With New York Dinner?

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper sparked quite the buzz with their recent outing in New York City. The couple, rumored to be dating, didn't shy away from expressing their affection for each other in public. Their PDA-filled evening took place at Via Carota, an al fresco dining spot, on Thursday. This event is significant as it marks their first public display of affection, fuelling the rumors about their relationship.



Advertisement

However, the duo was not alone during their intimate dinner. They were joined by a group of close friends, including 'Queer Eye' stars Tan France and Antoni Porowski. The gathering was captured in a snapshot where everyone appeared to be enjoying the moment, all smiles and engaged in conversation. The occasion was also a celebration for Antoni Porowski's 40th birthday, as Gigi made evident through a heartfelt birthday post on her Instagram.

Advertisement

For the night out, Gigi and Bradley chose contrasting styles. Gigi opted for a chic look with a black structured jacket, paired with a cozy sweater and leggings. Bradley, on the other hand, went for a more casual look with jeans and a black jacket, both looking joyful and at ease.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's Dating Timeline

Their relationship first caught the public's eye back in October when they were spotted dining together. Despite the speculation, sources at the time suggested the relationship wasn't serious, hinting Gigi might have merely had a "short crush" on Bradley. However, the narrative seemed to evolve as they were seen together again after the 2024 Golden Globes, this time accompanied by Bradley's mother, Gloria.

Advertisement

Sources close to the couple noted that while they weren't overly affectionate at the time, their interactions were filled with "loving glances and flirting," hinting at a budding romance. Adding fuel to the fire, Bradley was spotted wearing a sweater from Gigi's clothing brand, Guest in Residence, in February.