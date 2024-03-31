Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Film To Cross 40Cr In India Today

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Box Office Collection Day 3: The box office in India witnessed a massive game changer this week with the release of the much anticipated release Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Starring Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen in the lead, the movie happens to be a monster drama helmed by Adam Wingard and it has opened to decent reviews from the audience.

To note, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire happens to be the much awaited sequel of the 2021 release Godzilla vs Kong which was a massive hit at the box office. Needless to say, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has managed to create a massive buzz surrounding its release and has set the box office on fire ever since it hit the big screens in India.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire had released in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Interestingly, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire witnessed a decent start at the box office with an opening day collection of Rs 13.25 crores. The movie maintained a steady growth at the box office on day 2 (first Saturday) and minted Rs 12.5 crores which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 25.75 crores. Given the ongoing trend, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is likely to mint Rs 12.5-15 crores today and will be seen inching close to Rs 40 crores. Interestingly, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is witnessing a box office clash with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew.

