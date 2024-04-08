Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Box Office Day 10: Monster Drama Continues To Reign During 2nd Weekend

For the second consecutive weekend, 'Godzilla x Kong' has dominated the North American box office, continuing its impressive performance in India as well. This Monsterverse film, which features the iconic showdown and eventual team-up of Godzilla and King Kong, garnered an estimated Rs 6.25 Crore on Sunday, as per early estimates by sacnilk.com. Since its release, the movie has captivated audiences, leading to a significant box office haul.

Advertisement

In its debut weekend in India, 'Godzilla x Kong' clinched the top spot, amassing an estimated 7-day collection of Rs 57.75 crore. The film sustained its momentum into the second weekend, with an estimated Rs 14.5 crore, including Rs 3 crore on Friday, Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 6.25 crore on Sunday. This brings the movie's 10-day total to an estimated Rs 72.25 crore.

Advertisement