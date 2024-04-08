Have Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet BROKEN UP? “Hardly Together Anymore”: Report

Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet Break Up: Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet love life hits headlines once again. Rumours have it, everything is not well between the lovebirds. Rumours of the beauty mogul dating the Dune actor started doing rounds last year in March. While Kylie and Timothee never publicly commented on their relationship, the duo would often get spotted together on various occasions. Now, shocking revelations have been made about their alleged romantic relationship. Scroll down to know more.

Did Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet BREAK UP? Check Deets:

Kylie Jenne and Timothee Chalamet are one of Hollywood's most hidden couples to date. According to a report by OK! Magazine, Kylie and Timothee have allegedly parted ways due to their busy schedules. An insider has also revealed to the magazine that the couple may be on a break and they are hardly together anymore.

