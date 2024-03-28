Heart Of The Hunter OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: Here's When Suspence Thriller Will Premiere

Heart Of The Hunter OTT Release Date: If you're a fan of action thrillers, then Heart Of The Hunter is the perfect movie for you to watch this week. All set to make its debut globally on Netflix, the movie is an adaptation of the book of the same name by South African novelist and screenwriter Deon Meyer. What happens when a family man gets hit by his deadly past? Will his life be destroyed, or will he manage to make a comeback with his actions? Answers will soon be uncovered.

South African SAFTA-winning filmmaker Mandla Dube has helmed "Heart Of The Hunter." The movie sticks to the motto "One man. One mission. One target."

Heart Of The Hunter OTT Release Date, Platform

Heart Of The Hunter is Netflix's newest suspense thriller, where the lead Bonko Khoza portrays the role of an unassuming family man, Zuko Khumalo, who leaves behind his past assassin life, thinking he would never look back at it. Uncovering the suspence filled with action and drama, Heart Of The Hunter will release globally on March 29 at 12:30 pm IST. The movie will be releasiong exclusively on Netflix so you will need to have a subscription plan to watch it.

Since the movie is produced and written by South Africans, it boasts a roster of iconic South African actors like Bonko Cosmo Khoza, Connie Ferguson, Wanda Banda, Connie Chiume, Nicole Fortuin, Tim Theron, and more.

What is Heart Of The Hunter all about?

Heart Of The Hunter spins around the life of a man named Zuko who has retired from being an assassin. His desire to live a peaceful life with his family changes when Zuko gets a call from one of his colleagues reminding him to honor the oath he made. Set in post-democratic South Africa, the storyline forces Zuko to intervene in political matters.

The trailer shows a man saying to Zuko, "We can stop Mtima from becoming president." Even though Zuko resists being pulled back into his previous life, his desire to live a better life makes him do otherwise.