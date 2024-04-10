Inside Out 2 Poster: As Anxiety Meets Other Emotions, Maya Hawke Reveals She Cried During Audition

Disney Pixar's Inside Out, an animated film that captivated audiences with its unique portrayal of a young girl's emotions, is set to return with a sequel next summer. Inside Out 2 will delve deeper into the emotional landscape of Riley, now a teenager, by introducing new emotions alongside the original ones. The sequel aims to explore the complexities of teenage years through a vibrant and engaging narrative.



Recently, a new image from the sequel was shared, showcasing Anxiety and Envy joining forces with the already cherished emotions Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear. This addition promises to enrich the emotional tapestry of the film, offering viewers a broader perspective on the inner workings of a teen's mind.

