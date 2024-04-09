Is Lady Gaga Engaged To Bf Michael Polansky? Singer Sparks Rumors After Being Spotted With Huge Diamond Ring

Lady Gaga Engagement Rumours: Is International pop singer Lady Gaga engaged to her boyfriend Michael Polansky? The popstar recently sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted flaunting a huge diamond ring. Her special ring caught everyone's eyes, leading to speculations if she got engaged to her bf. The 38-year-old singer's relationship with Michael has been going strong since quite a while now.

For the unversed, the Bad Romance singer has been engaged twice before. However, she called them off.

