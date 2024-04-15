Is Selena Gomez In Relationship? Details Spilled As Singer Trashes John F Kennedy's Grandson Dating Rumors

Selena Gomez Relationship: Selena Gomez was in headlines today when a tabloiud shared that she allegedly dated John F. Kennedy's grandson in the past. A tabloid uploaded Selena and John Kennedy Schlossberg's photo saying that they had an affair from 2020 to 2021. The rumors claims that the famed singer was promised White House as she allegedly dated US President's grandson. However, the singer shut down the rumors by commenting on the post uploaded by tabloid. She said, "Never met this human sorry." Even though she trashed the rumors but people now wonder whether Selena is really in a relationship or not. Is Selena Gomez in a relationship? Who is Selena Gomez dating? Let us explore all the details.

IS SELENA GOMEZ IN A RELATIONSHIP?

Even though Justin Bieber was the first one to break Selena's heart, but she did not stop trusting in love. And, it seems that the actress has finally found her person. Selena is currently in relationship with Benny Blanco. Both started working together back in 2019, however, dating rumors started swirling in November 2023 when Benny announced the release of his cookbook. Selena liked his post and commented on it, saying, "Finally." Furthermore, the rumors were confirmed when Selena took to her official social media account showing support to Benny's new release and uploadin a photo with him.

