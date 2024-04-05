Jay Sean Joins Forces With Ikky For New Song 'Heartless', Blending Cultures

British singer Jay Sean teams up with Canadian musician Ikky for a captivating new track titled 'Heartless'. This song stands out as it beautifully merges English and Punjabi lyrics, appealing to a wide audience. The union of these artists comes under the recent partnership between Virgin Music Group and 3AM Entertainment, founded by Jay Sean himself.



'Heartless' is not just any song; it's the lead single from Jay Sean's eagerly awaited album and features the talents of Toronto-based Punjabi artist, Ikky. The track dives into the theme of emotional disconnection prevalent in today's society, striking a chord with listeners globally.

