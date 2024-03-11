John Cena Goes Nude For Oscars 2024 Best Costume Presentation; WATCH

The Oscars 2024 took an unexpected turn when John Cena, the renowned actor, presented the Best Costume Award completely nude. This event occurred during a live broadcast, captivating audiences worldwide with its unforeseen nature. Jimmy Kimmel, the host for the evening, introduced Cena, hinting at his unique appearance for the presentation. Despite Cena's initial hesitation and apparent reluctance to step out without any clothes, Kimmel managed to coax him onto the stage.

The whole episode was caught on camera and rapidly spread across the internet, sparking a flurry of reactions from viewers. Cena, in his state of undress, ingeniously used the winner's envelope to maintain some level of modesty before the nominations segment offered a brief respite. During this pause, Kimmel quickly covered Cena with a large curtain, allowing him to comfortably announce the award recipient, "Poor Things".

The audience, both in the room and online, found the entire spectacle hilariously surprising. Notably, Margot Robbie couldn't contain her laughter as Cena made his bold entrance. The internet buzzed with fans sharing their amusement and shock at the scene. This moment has since become a viral sensation, adding an unforgettable twist to the Oscars 2024 ceremony.