Kanye West SHOCKING Lawsuit: Rapper Sued Over Alleged Filthy Remarks, Vulgar Actions- Can't Lay Without...

Kanye West Sued Over Filthy Sexual Remarks: Kanye West's most viral photo was allegedly showing the rapper receiving a head from his now-wife Bianca Censori. Since then, both husband and wife have continuously made headlines for numerous scandalous actions and bold photos. Controversy erupted when Yeezy's former employee, Trevor Phillips, accused Kanye of making inappropriate sexual remarks in the workplace and engaging in lewd behavior in front of his staffs. Kanye's ex-employee filed a lawsuit against the singer, revealing shocking allegations.

KANYE WEST SUED FOR MAKING FILTHY SEXUAL REMARKS

As Trevor filed a lawsuit against Kanye, he claimed that the singer allegedly showed a naked picture of one of his friends. Wion reported that Kanye stated while showing the unseemly photo, "I used to have orgies every day, at least two-to-three girls. And now, man, I can't even lay down without jacking off."

Trevor recognized that the woman whose unseemly photos were shown was Kanye's friend as he allegedly Facetimed her, asking the woman to wear the lingerie and shoes he bought. The lawsuit does not stop here. It further claimed that Kanye made a lewd gesture in front of his employees. Reportedly, he laid on bed and "made motions with his hand just above his genitals, resembling masturbation." He further used his other hand, saying, "I got to keep my hand away from my phone to keep me away from looking at pornos."

KANYE WEST ALLEGEDLY ACCUSED OF TREATING BLACK EMPLOYEES INDIFFERENTLY

The lawsuit did not just stop at mentioning inappropriate sexual instances, but it also claimed that Kanye behaves indifferently with his Black employees. The rapper reportedly treats his Black employees worse that the White ones. Trevor accused Kanye of allegedly "screaming and berating" Black employees.

Trevor who was hired for Kanye's Yeezy and Donda Academy fashion line was threatened of a punch and was later fired at one of Kanye's tantrum incidents.