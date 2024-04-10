Kit Harington Reveals The REAL Reason On Why Game Of Thrones’ Jon Snow Spin Off Got Shelved

Kit Harington has a sad news for all the Game of Thrones lovers out there who were eagerly waiting for the spin off. The Jon Snow series has officially been shelved! And the actor revealed the REAL reason behind this.

Kit Harington On Why Game Of Thrones' Spinoff Got Shelved

Talking to ScreenRant, when Kit Harington was asked the present condition of the project, Kit revealed, "I didn't want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen. Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it's worth it. And currently, it's not."

