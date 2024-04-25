Kung Fu Panda 4 OTT Release Date & Platform Fixed: When & Where To Watch The Epic Animation Comedy Film


Kung Fu Panda 4 OTT Release Date & Platform: Kung Fu Panda 4 is the latest sequel to the super hit and favourite anime martial arts comedy-drama that hit the screens on March 8 worldwide. The movie came after Kung Fu Panda 3, which was released in 2016. Directed by Mike Mitchell, the movie is now ready to enthrall the worldwide audience through its much-awaited OTT debut.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Synopsis

Po is set to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. He then goes on the lookout for his successor as the new Dragon Warrior. But, he has to first fight a shapeshifting enemy, The Chameleon.

Kung Fu Panda 4 OTT Release Date

The movie is now ready to stream on Book My Show.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Cast

The movie has a lot of renowned actors lending voices to the anime characters. Jack Black for Po, Awkwafina as Zhen, Viola Davis for The Chameleon, Dustin Hoffman for Master Shifu, James Hong as Mr Ping, Bryan Cranston for Li Shan, Ian McShane for Tai Lung, A Snow Leopard, Ke Huy Quan as Han, Lori Tan Chinn for Granny Boar, Ronny Chiend for Captain Fish, and Mr Beast for Panda Pig.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Crew

Written by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, and Darren Lemke, Kung Fu Panda 4 was directed by Mike Mitchell. Rebecca Huntley produced the movie under the DreamWorks Animation banner. Christopher Knights worked as the film's editor. Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro worked on the film's music and background score for the Kung Fu Panda 4.

Published On April 25, 2024
