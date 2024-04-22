Met Gala 2024: Date, Theme, Guestlist & More; HERE's Everything To Know About The Biggest Fashion Event

Met Gala 2024 Updates: To all the fashionistas out there, it's that time of the year! We are just a couple of days away from the biggest fashion event of this year, Met Gala 2024, where fashion designers and their muses, art enthusiasts and some the biggest and most influential celebrities will gather to celebrate world's most prestigious and glamourous fashion event of the year., affectionately referred to as "fahion's biggest night." As we approach closer to biggest fashion event, let's have a look at everything you need to know about Met Gala 2024; from date, theme, dress code, guestlist and more...

Met Gala 2024 Date

For those unawared, Met Gala is famouly hosted every year on the first Monday in May. This year's Met Gala is all set to take place at the Metroplitan Museum of Arts in New York City on 6th May 2024!

