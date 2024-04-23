Anne Hathaway REVEALS 'Gross' Hollywood Audition Practices, Know What Bizarre Thing Happened With Oscar-Winner

Anne Hathaway Reveals Bizarre Hollywood Practises: People wonder that Bollywood's audition practises is weird but you will be shocked to know that Hollywood's pratcises is even weirder. Devil Wears Prada actress Anne Hathaway recently revealed that she had to go through an aweful situation that left her "grossed." The actress recalled a moment that happened with her back in 2000s. The male actors working opposite to her in the movie were selected through an unusual process that used to leave the actresses stunned. To note, Anne Hathaway is an Oscar winning actress.

ANNE HATHAWAY REVEALS 'GROSS' PRACTISE OF HOLLYWOOD

Actress Anne Hathaway recalled how difficult it was to audition back in 2000s in Hollywood. She said, "Back in the 2000s, and this did happen to me, it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry, which is actually the worst way to do it." While talking to V Magazine, the actress revealed that once she was asked to kiss 10 men in a day. The actress said, "I was told, 'We have 10 guys coming today and you're cast. Aren't you excited to make out with all of them?' And I thought, 'Is there something wrong with me?'"

