Oscars 2024: America Ferrera Dishes Out Barbie Goals At The Red Carpet In Her Sparkly Pink Gown

America Ferrera bid a fond awards season farewell to “Barbie” on Sunday in a stunning, sparkly Versace gown in the film's signature pink, while Rita Moreno wore a huge smile and a statement black gown from Badgley Mischka. Hollywood's big night in Los Angeles included few fashion risks, with many sticking to classic silhouettes, black and other standard colors. Emma Stone went for a soft pastel strapless look in mint with a wide peplum at the waist. It was Louis Vuitton.

Moreno, at 92, waved to photographers as she showed off her pleated taffeta and velvet gown. Brittany Snow offered a refreshing show of color in a bright strapless custom Monot dress paired with a statement choker. Lavender had a moment on a few. So did Billie Eilish in a Chanel schoolgirl look with a black jacket, pattern skirt, white socks and black Mary Janes. She and others on the carpet wore red pins supporting a cease-fire in Gaza.

The “Godzilla Minus One” group, meanwhile, showed up carrying toy monsters. Many men stuck to black in tuxedos and other looks, including a fashion star of the awards season, Colman Domingo in a double-breasted tuxedo look, a custom Louis Vuitton, paired with western boots and a jewel at the center of his bow tie. "I wanted to shine like a diamond? he told E! “I'm having a great time.” And there was a predictable spray of sequins for the women. White and off-white looks also represented.

There was lots of black for the women, too, including a custom Schiaparelli for Sandra Hüller with extended shoulders and the perfect fit. Erika Alexander of “American Fiction” wore a white strapless gown with a black skirt trimmed in pastel tulle. The designer, Christian Siriano, said it was made in a miraculous four days. Laverne Cox, working the carpet for E!, was the epitome of Old Hollywood glam in an hourglass look of black and low-plunging gold, her hair piled high as she fluttered a feather-light neck piece that trailed behind. Her look is vintage Mugler.

Scott George, a member of the Osage Nation and the first Indigenous person to receive an Oscar nomination for best original song, was among the early arrivals in a gray look trimmed in green and purple, his tie in matching colors. A couple of little cuties in nominated short films were delighted to walk. Porché Brinker of “The Last Repair Shop” was in ethereal soft blue, and Juliet Donenfeld of “Red, White and Blue” looked all-the-way grown up in a blinged-out strapless dress.

Red, an “IT” color of the awards season, had some early enthusiasts as arrivals heated up. Some walking the carpet wore red pins supporting a cease-fire in Gaza. Issa Rae, a red carpet standout, stunned in plunging deep green. The top sparkled with sequins. “I am wearing green for good luck,” she said. “I wanted to feel old Hollywood.” Gabrielle Union wore another stunner, a strong silver embellished look from Carolina Herrera that offered an armor vibe.

