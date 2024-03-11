Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone & Oppenheimer Win Top Laurels; Here’s Full Winner List

The much awaited 96th Academy Awards, which took place on March 11 (IST), has been all over the headlines today. After all, the prestigious event honoured the best performances of the year in various categories. Interestingly, Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer has ruled the nominations and is expected to win the big laurels at Oscars 2024. On the other hand, Ema Stone starrer Poor Things has also been the star of the evening. And while the prestigious Oscars 2024 has been witnessing several memorable moments including John Cena going naked to present the best costume award to Robert Downey Jr winning his first Oscars; here's the complete winner list for 96th Academy Awards. Oscars 2024 Winners List Best Picture - Oppenheimer Best Director - Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) Best Actor - Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) Best Actress - Emma Stone (Poor Things) Best Supporting Actor - Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) Best Supporting Actress - Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) Best Animated Feature Film - The Boy and the Heron Best Sound - The Zone of Interest Best Original Score - Oppenheimer Best Cinematography - Oppenheimer Best Original Song - What Was I Made For (Barbie) Best Costume Design - Poor Things Best Documentary Feature Film - 20 Days in Mariupol Best Documentary Short Film - The Last Repair Shop Best Film Editing - Oppenheimer Best International Feature Film - The Zone of Interest Best Makeup and Hairstyling - Poor Things Best Production Design - Poor Things Best Animated Short Film - War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko Best Live Action Short Film - The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Best Visual Effects - Godzilla Minus One Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - American Fiction Best Writing (Original Screenplay) - Anatomy of a Fall
The much awaited 96th Academy Awards, which took place on March 11 (IST), has been all over the headlines today. After all, the prestigious event honoured the best performances of the year in various categories. Interestingly, Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer has ruled the nominations and is expected to win the big laurels at Oscars 2024. On the other hand, Ema Stone starrer Poor Things has also been the star of the evening.
And while the prestigious Oscars 2024 has been witnessing several memorable moments including John Cena going naked to present the best costume award to Robert Downey Jr winning his first Oscars; here's the complete winner list for 96th Academy Awards.
Oscars 2024 Winners List
Best Picture - Oppenheimer
Best Director - Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Best Actor - Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Best Actress - Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best Supporting Actor - Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
Best Supporting Actress - Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Best Animated Feature Film - The Boy and the Heron
Best Sound - The Zone of Interest
Best Original Score - Oppenheimer
Best Cinematography - Oppenheimer
Best Original Song - What Was I Made For (Barbie)
Best Costume Design - Poor Things
Best Documentary Feature Film - 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short Film - The Last Repair Shop
Best Film Editing - Oppenheimer
Best International Feature Film - The Zone of Interest
Best Makeup and Hairstyling - Poor Things
Best Production Design - Poor Things
Best Animated Short Film - War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Live Action Short Film - The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Visual Effects - Godzilla Minus One
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - American Fiction
Best Writing (Original Screenplay) - Anatomy of a Fall