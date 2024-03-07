Oscars 2024: How Many Oscars India Has Won Till Date? The Success Ratio Might Shock You

Oscars 2024: India's journey at the Oscars has been a blend of nominations and victories, marking its presence on the global cinematic stage. With a tally of 20 nominations and 10 wins, Indian cinema has showcased its artistic diversity and technical prowess at the Academy Awards. The Oscars, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, stand as a testament to cinematic excellence, celebrating achievements across various facets of filmmaking.



India's Oscar Milestones

India's Oscar odyssey began with Mehboob Khan's Mother India in 1958, competing for Best International Feature Film. Although it didn't win, it set the stage for future Indian entries. The turning point came in 1982 with the National Film Development Corporation of India co-producing Gandhi. The 55th Academy Awards saw India clinching its first Oscar with Bhanu Athaiya winning for costume design, while Ravi Shankar was nominated for Best Original Score.

The 95th Academy Awards were significant for India, with RRR and The Elephant Whisperers winning in their respective categories, marking historic firsts for Indian cinema.

Notable Nominations and Wins

India's contributions have been recognized across various categories over the years. From Mother India's nomination in 1958 to the recent wins by RRR for Best Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short Film in 2023, Indian cinema's versatility is evident. Notably, the 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire swept the Oscars, winning in multiple categories including Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

In 1992, Satyajit Ray was honored with an Honorary Academy Award, highlighting his influence on global cinema. Furthermore, technical brilliance was acknowledged when Rahul Thakkar and Cottalango Leon in 2016, and Vikas Sathaye in 2018, received the Academy Award for Technical Achievement.

India's Cinematic Representation at the Oscars

Over the years, India has made its mark with a 50 per cent success rate from its 20 nominations. Each nomination and win not only elevates the profile of Indian cinema on the international stage but also inspires countless filmmakers and artists within the country.

