Oscars 2024 LIVE Updates: Who Will Win The Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Film At The Prestigious Event?

The much awaited even is here as the biggest star of the Hollywood industry will be gracing the prestigious 96th Academy Awards (Oscars 2024). The nominations have made the headlines so far as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leading the maximum nominations, followed by Emma Stone's Poor Things and Martin Scorcese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Advertisement

As it is going to be an eventful night, here's everything you need to know about Oscars 2024:

Advertisement